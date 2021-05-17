Toros continue historic start with win over San Antonio

Wet weather and design changes have delayed construction on the Rio Grande Valley Toros soccer stadium, forcing the team to pay at least five matches at the UTRGV Soccer and Track Complex.

EDINBURG (KVEO) – RGV FC Toros defeated San Antonio FC 2-1 to continue its historic, undefeated start to the season Sunday night at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

Three games into the season, the Toros have enjoyed their first undefeated start in team history. The squad, which featured a heavy influx of new talent and expectations in the offseason, has only conceded one goal all season. The Toros offense has managed four total goals throughout the stretch.

Wan Kuzain netted the first goal for Toros after a dazzling solo run led to a low-driven shot on goal in the 42nd minute. Christian Sorto followed up his teammates’ efforts with a low-driven goal in the 57th minute to give the Toros a two-goal advantage.

San Antonio FC managed its lone goal in the 68th minute.

The Toros now eye their first road trip of the season, featuring a four-game stretch beginning at El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 p.m.