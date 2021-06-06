Toros complete comeback to steal three points at Miami FC

MIAMI, FL (KVEO) – RGV FC overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Miami FC, 4-1, in the final match of a three-game road trip Sunday night.

Miami FC jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after Pierre da Silva netted a goal in the 15th minute and RGV FC’s Carter Manley gave the opposition an own goal in the 19th minute.

The home team would take its lead into the half.

Just six minutes into the second half of play, Toros striker Elvis Amoh found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half. Soon after, Miami FC’s Bolu Akinyode was sent off with a red card to drop the home team’s squad to 10 men.

The Toros would take advantage.

Amoh found the back of the net in the 66th minute with a calm strike. Just three minutes later, Miami FC surrendured an own goal of their own to give the Toros their first lead of the game.

Despite defending for eight minutes of stoppage time, the Toros managed to bolster their lead with Amoh’s third goal of the night, solidifying a hat trick and three points.

The Toros will return to H-E-B Park on Saturday, June 12, when they take on Real Monarchs at 7 p.m.