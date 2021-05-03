Toros claim first-ever win in season opener

EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, May 1, 2021) — Rio Grande Valley FC (1-0-0) defeated New Mexico United 1-0 to claim the club’s first-ever win in a season opener.

The Toros lone goal came in the 65th minute when Toros midfielder James Murphy sent a pass to Elvis Amoh, who cleared space and placed a deflected shot just over the keeper. The goal marked Amoh’s 10th-career goal.

The first half was dominated by the Toros as the squad held 53.8 percent possession. New Mexico had a total of five shots, while RGV FC’s goalkeeper Tyler Deric saved two of the shots on target.

The first test for Deric came in the 15th minute as former RGV player Isidro Martinez took a shot straight to the center of the goal and into the safe hands of the keeper. In the 30th minute, New Mexico had a dangerous opportunity inside the box until play was stopped after a handball violation.

New Mexico went into the second half holding 59.3 percent of the game possession, but the potent Toros attacking side took 10 total shots, three on target, including the goal.

Uruguayan native Vicente Sanchez came off the bench in the 72nd minute and quickly made an impact on the pitch. Two minutes later, he drove the ball towards the box and sent a left-footed long pass to Sorto where he was able to send a one-touch shot to the top left corner over the crossbar.

The Toros finished the night with 12 total shots, four on target, while winning 51.3 percent of the duels faced. The Toros also enjoyed a passing accuracy rate of 74 percent. New Mexico United totaled 10 shots, two on target, while having a 78.3 percent passing accuracy rate.

Kuzain led the squad with three total shots, one on target, and a key pass. Amoh totaled two shots, along with Sorto and Sanchez. Grant Robinson had two key passes and led the defensive side with five tackles, four interceptions and a lone clearance. Juan David Cabezas totaled four clearances, two interceptions and one block.

RGV FC returns to H-E-B Park on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CST as they host Landon Donovan and SD Loyal FC. Tickets can be purchased online at www.RGVFC.com.