To play or not to play

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Athletes looking to compete in fall sports have one big decision to make amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I had the option to choose to play, I would play but I wouldn’t stay at my own house,” Edinburg Vela Senior Erik Arguello said with worry in his voice. “I would probably have to stay with one of my teammates just to play it safe because I can not afford to get [my family] sick.”

Arguello has a 3-month-old baby brother, and his grandparents are frequently at his house to help take care of him.

Missing his senior season means losing an opportunity to catch the eyes of a D1 College program. With no college football offers and no active conversations with scouts, Arguello says he’ll have to be a walk on next fall.

“You have to have a lot of confidence in yourself to just be able to say, ‘I’m not relying on my senior year,'” Arguello said. “I know what I have, and I know that I’m capable of walking on somewhere and making the team.”

Another Vela Senior, Ronnie Garza, says he trusts his Coaches guidance on the season. Garza committed to play at UTSA this past April.

“I still think players know what they’re getting themselves into, but they also know what they’re missing out on.” Garza said.

Edinburg CISD has not yet released any changes to their plans, but they are one of multiple school districts across the valley discussing and taking feedback for what to do this fall.