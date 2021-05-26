Time to Prepare: RGV Football welcomes back offseason schedule

MISSION (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley hasn’t seen a full offseason schedule since 2019.

Mission Veterans Coach David Gilpin is thrilled to have time to prepare.

“If you are not prepared in what you do, then you are not going to have success,” Gilpin stressed. “I am pleased that our kids have returned to the field.”

It makes sense.

With only a couple of weeks to prepare ahead of the shortened 2020 football season due to COVID-19, the Mission Veterans Memorial High School Patriots managed just a 1-5 season, the team’s first losing record since the 2011-2012 season.

“While we stayed organized and we were able to do a lot of things online, the preparation time that we had with the lead-in going into the season was not where it would normally,” Gilpin added. “It hurt us. It hurt everybody.”

The 2021 season will feature a return to normalcy, as teams begin to promote upcoming full-length schedules. Mission Veterans Quarterback Ricky Reyna has gained a new appreciation for play following a difficult season.

“The perspective is to be grateful because last year we didn’t know if we were going to have football or not,” Reyna said. “We were grateful to step on the field so we are more than happy to be back in spring ball getting ready for the season.”

The Patriots will open their 2021 campaign against Mission High School on Aug. 26. The location of the matchup is yet to be determined due to renovations to Tom Landry Stadium.