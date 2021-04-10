Tigers advance to state semi-final with overtime win over Cowboys

MERCEDES – The Valley View Tigers defeated the Brownsville Porter Cowboys 2-1 in an overtime thriller to advance to the state semi-finals.

Valley View senior forward Pablo Torre, who leads the Rio Grande Valley in scoring, finished with one goal and one assist on the night.

Torre opened up the scoring halfway through the first half following a foul within the box. Torre sent home the penalty kick with an authoritative effort to the left side of the goal to put the Tigers up 1-0.

The cowboys answered with just over seven minutes left in half. Allesandro Lara’s cross attempt from midfield sailed over the diving keeper into the back of the net to even the score.

Neither team could break the tie in the second half.

In the first half of overtime, Torre set up Ever Arredondo who put in a bending ball to the right side of the net. The Tigers managed to protect their 2-1 lead, claiming the regional championship.

Elsewhere in the state regional finals, Hidalgo dropped a matchup against Boerne High 7-0 in Corpus Christi, ending a historic season for the Pirates.

The Tigers await a state semi-final matchup against Kingwood Park.