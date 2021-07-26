TIFT returns to South Padre with 81st annual competition

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (KVEO)- The Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) returns to South Padre Islands this year for its 81st annual competition.

The fishing community was devastated last year when the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the executive board says they’ll make up for lost time with this year’s TIFT.

“We have a lot of new things so, I definitely invite everyone to bring their families and come see what TIFT is all about,” said Felicia Calo, who has been named the 81st TIFT Hostess.

This tournament is not only important to avid sport fishers, but to the community that plays a large role in making it happen.

“It sure was a little bit of a bummer,” said Lucy Ann Wolthoff, a TIFT executive board member, about last year’s cancellation. “But we’re excited to pull it off this year. I know it’s really important to our fishing family and the kids to come out and be a part of this.”

The fun begins on Thursday with Play Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Play Day is for kids to get their hands on before the tournament begins on Friday. In addition to the bay and off-shore divisions, one Junior angler has the chance to win a $50,000 scholarship if they catch a state-record Ladyfish.

“Anyone 12 and under have that opportunity,” said Calo. “Come fish Friday and Saturday to try and get that scholarship and get them sent to college the right way.”

The tournament action begins on Friday afternoon and carries over to Saturday.

“In the bay division everyone is after the bay grand champion, 81st year of TIFT so lots of bay anglers trying to get their name on the bay perpetual trophy,” said Matt Klostermann, a TIFT executive board member. “To do that they’re going to need to catch a redfish, trout, and flounder really both days so we encourage everyone to come out and take their shot at that. In the offshore division, we expect boats from all over the gulf coast to show up to this year’s TIFT to participate.”

Klostermann and Wolthoff say this year’s pre-registration numbers have already surpassed years past.

“Pre-registration the numbers are already up so I think a lot of people are excited to be a part of the 81st texas international fishing tournament and we’re just excited to have it,” said Wolthoff.

You can register online by Tuesday evening. In-person registration is Wednesday and Thursday at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

The public is welcome to attend this year’s weigh-ins on Friday and Saturday. There will also be a live stream of the results on www.TIFT.org.