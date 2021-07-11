Three RGV softball teams advance to championships at Texas West Little League State Tournament

ABILENE, Texas (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley sent three youth teams to Abilene for the Texas West Little League State Tournament this weekend.

The Weslaco 12U All-Stars, the West Brownsville 10U and West Brownsville 14U teams all fought through the weekend to win their semi-final matchups and advance to the championship game on Monday.

The Weslaco All-Stars beat Del Rio 13-3 by mercy rule, with a big 5th inning when Kayla Guillen and Mayah Robles each hit a solo home run in the 5th inning. Weslaco will play Robinson tomorrow, July 12th, at 10 a.m. for the little league state championship.

The West Brownsville 10U All-Stars beat Fredericksburg 8-0, and the West Brownsville 14U All-Stars beat Del Rio 8-5 in the semi-final games.

The 10U All-Star team will play Midway tomorrow at 10 a.m., and the 14U All-Star team will play Lake Air at 10 a.m. Both teams are in the running for a state championship title in the 10U and Junior divisions.

All three teams have the chance to punch a ticket to the World Series in their respective divisions as well.