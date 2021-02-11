The Undefeated Underdogs: Saint Joseph Academy soccer eyes first round of playoffs

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – The Saint Joseph Academy Bloodhound soccer team completed an undefeated, 11-0, season en route to a district championship in 2021…

…And few people know about it.

“I think it has to do with how small we are,” Junior Midfielder Pedro Cardenas explained. “We are one of the smallest schools in Brownsville.”

Saint Joseph Academy is one of the smaller schools in the Rio Grande Valley and one of the few to compete in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). The team’s involvement in TAPPS does allow the Bloodhounds to be one of the first valley soccer programs to begin playoff competition, a tournament the Bloodhounds have high hopes for.

“We want to go all the way. We want to win state,” Cardenas said. “It’s going to be a long, hard journey, but I think we have what it takes.”

The Bloodhounds will play host to Austin Woodlands this Saturday, Feb. 13, at noon at Canales Field in Brownsville.