The Strength to Compete: Brownsville athletes compete in national-CrossFit competition

BROWNSVILLE – A couple years back, Amanda Garza didn’t know what a barbell was.

Now, she’s built a lifestyle around one.

Once the newest, shyest, member of Brownsville’s Hardknox strength and performance gym, Garza is now a Hardknox regular and shines as one of the valley’s premier CrossFit athletes.

“I [had] never worked out in my life,” Garza said. “I actually grew up a dancer.”

She wasn’t alone.

Alice Torres began working out with Garza just over 2 years ago. Together, the duo have transitioned from simply “getting fit” to competing in fitness competitions.

“By the time we knew it, we were entering local competitions,” Garza said. “I loved it. I fell in love.”

Soon, it was time to step up the competition.

The Fittest experience is a national Crossfit competition featuring 1000 athletes divided across multiple divisions. In order to compete, athletes must submit a virtual submission. If invited, athletes are then divided into pro, amateur, intermediate and scaled divisions.

At first, Torres was prepared to support her husband in the competition. Her husband, however, was soon forced to withdraw due to injury.

He signed Torres up for the competition instead.

“Well I didn’t want to compete,” Torres said laughing. “I had no other choice than to do it, but I’m kind of glad I did.”

Torres competed, and convinced Garza to join the competition as well.

After successfully qualifying, Torres managed to finish in 12th place out of 50 contestants in the intermediate division. Garza finished 25th out of 100 athletes in the scaled division.

“Not bad for someone who is 31,” Garza said. “I wanted more, but it’s okay because it was my first time.”

This competition was just the beginning. Both women look forward to continuing to train, while looking forward to competing in the next available events. For now, however, the two stress the positive impact fitness has had on their lives, and hope others see the benefits of a healthy lifestyle as well…

Just remember, excuses certainly aren’t a part of their vocabulary.

“I’m a mom of two, I have a full-time job, I’m a wife and I could get it done,” Torres said. “If I can get it done, anybody can get it done.”