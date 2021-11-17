The Mexico City Capitanes bring the heat across the border

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newest addition to the NBA G League, the Mexico City Capitanes, are set to go head to head with the RGV Vipers at Bert Ogden Arena on Nov. 20.

Not only are they the newest addition to the NBA G League, the Capitanes are the first team outside of the United States and Canada to enter the G League.

The Capitanes were formed in 2017 and have competed in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional during their first three seasons.

In December of 2019, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced, at a press conference in Mexico, that the Capitanes would be joining the G League for the 2020-21 season. However, due to complications during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season was postponed and travel restrictions prevented the Capitanes from joining in during the 2021 season in Orlando, Florida.

The 2021-22 season kicked off Nov. 5, and the Capitanes look to bounce back from a two game losing streak when they face G League South rivals the RGV Vipers at the Bert Ogden Arena on Nov. 20.

The Capitanes’ game schedule is available here.