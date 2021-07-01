The Little Champions: 8U South Texas Select softball team brings home World Series title

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — There are few people more confident than an eight-year-old and the girls that make up the South Texas Select softball team have a reason to be.

The Rio Grande Valley-based softball select team was established in October of 2020, with hopes of giving top youth athletes the opportunity to compete with the best. Coach Balde Gonzalez was among the group of coaches responsible for bringing the team together.

“We got the best of the best. We had a little tryout to see who would be a good fit,” Coach Gonzalez explained. “It was a struggle in the beginning, but as tournaments went by they started clicking.”

The team started clicking just in time for the Jenny Finch Softball World Series.

Jenny Finch is a softball icon, competing as a member of the USA Softball team on professional and Olympic levels shortly after her historic collegiate career at the University of Arizona. Her 6th annual softball showcase was held in Sulphur, La. playing host to age groups ranging from six to twelve years old.

“We were expecting to have a good tournament,” Left fielder and third baseman Dominie Gonzalez said. “But it turned out pretty great to be honest with you.”

There is that eight-year-old confidence.

Dominie and her teammates won the championship, finishing at the top of their 20-team division. The team received championship rings, softball bags, and a chance to meet Finch in person. South Texas Select Player Denise Gallardo is still coming to grips with the big week.

“It was really crazy. All of us were crying,” Gallardo recalled. “We were mind blown.”

Now World Series Champions, the team is already back home plotting their next great victory. When asked what is coming up next for the champions, Gallardo’s intentions were clear.

“Maybe another World Series.”

Would you expect anything less?