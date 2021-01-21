The Hope of the Cup: RGV FC begins new era in 2021

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Pick any Toros goal. Chances are, Richard Cerrillo has seen it.

“I’ve been a fan since the team’s inauguration to now,” Cerrillo said. “I was a fan before there were coaches or players.”

Despite years of fandom, Cerrillo admits 2021 might be different.

“Now we are able to participate in the U.S. Open Cup,” Cerrillo said. “It’s kind of like March Madness.”

Similar, but not identical.

The U.S. Open Cup is open to any team that pays the entrance fee and qualifies, similar to the English FA Cup. A partnership with the Houston Dynamo has kept the Toros from being eligible for the tournament, but a restructured agreement opens the door for participation. RGV FC President Ron Patel enjoyed a memorable run as a part of the USL Championship squad New Mexico United, but now he looks forward to beginning this journey with the Toros.

“We still have a great relationship with the Dynamo,” Patel explained. “But now we independence to act on all technical operations.”

The move is significant.

A successful run could see the Toros compete against some of the MLS’s top squads. A U.S. Open Cup Championship also qualifies the winning side for the CONCACAF Champions League, which could see the RGV team face up against some of Mexico’s biggest sides as well.

“We’ve got a shot to be crowned as the best in America,” Patel said with a smile. “The cup is magical.”

For a dedicated fan, Cerrillo couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season.

“With all the stuff that’s happened in the offseason, It’s so exciting,” Cerrillo said. “It can’t come soon enough.”

RGV FC is set to begin USL Championship play on May 1.