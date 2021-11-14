The Dorados return to arena football

HIDLAGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Dorados have announced their return to arena football in 2022.

According to the Dorados, they will be participating in the 2022 Lone Star Football Conference of the Arena Football Association.

“The organization is excited about returning and feel the AFA gives us an opportunity to be fiscally sound with our teams all located in Texas and allow the organization to asses our home market as fans return to indoor sporting events since the pandemic” said Mario Rey, Managing Partner of the Dorados.

The Lone Star Conference consists of five other teams. The Amarillo Venom, Texas Jets, and Texas Crude, North Texas Bulls who were the winners of the 2021 American Arena League, and the West Texas Warbirds are the defending Lone Star Series champions.

The Dorados make the return after competing in the International Arena Football League in 2019. That year they made it all the way to the International Arena Bowl Championship game, but fell short to the Mexicah in Mexico City, Mexico.

An official 2022 schedule for the Dorados is yet to be announced.