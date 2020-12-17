Sweet Feet: Footwork and Football

Bronwsville Hanna's Andrick Flores has great footwork on and off the field

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – The heart of football is footwork.

Hanna Senior Defensive Back Andrick Flores has some of the best feet on the Golden Eagle defense, after leading the team with two interceptions on the year. Coach Mark Guess understands why the senior is so productive.

“He’s got great footwork,” Coach Guess said with a smile.

Flores’ sweet feet didn’t come by accident. His mother drilled both Flores and his older brother from a young age through a different activity.

“Ballroom Dancing,” Flores said with confidence. “My dad didn’t know how to dance, and my mom would always be frustrated.”

The solution?

Both Flores and his brother learned to dance, beginning with tradition Mexican dances like Pachanga and Huapango. The brothers involvement played a role in their success on the field.

“I used to do some footwork with some coaches and stuff like that,” Flores described. “It was always easy for me because the footwork in ballroom correlates to the footwork in football.”

It should come as no surprise that the boys’ success on the field translated to a happy head coach, but Coach Guess admits the boys were pretty impressive on the dance floor.

“When I watched them, those guys were good,” Coach Guess said. “Makes me jealous that I can’t dance like that.”

Flores and his dance partner, Grecia Vasquez, have their sites set on an RGV Grand Championship this May. Despite success on the field and on the stage, Flores admits there will always be other advantages to being able to dance.

“I’m actually happy I know how to dance,” Flores said. “The [other] guys, they don’t know how to dance, which is just an advantage for me.”