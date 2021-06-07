Surfing on South Padre Island

ISLA BLANCA PARK (KVEO) – Although the official start of summer is still two weeks away, the temperatures on South Padre Island are proving that summer is closer than we think it is.

South Padre Surf Company is jumping into a new summer season with surf lessons available daily for anyone wanting to jump into a new sport this season.

Owners Rachel and Gene Gore opened their surf school in 1995, becoming the first in Texas to do so. Since then, they’ve taught thousands of first-time surfers all about a sport that they love and do daily.

“Surfing is just such a healthy lifestyle. We do it with our kids as well they are 18 and 20,” said Gore. “We’ve been surfing since before they were born. It’s a great family activity, lots of fun, just enjoying the beach here at our home in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Even the Gore’s family dog, Archer, gets in on the surf waves. Archer is six years old and has been catching waves since he was a puppy.

The Gore’s offer a special surf lesson for anyone’s furry friends to learn.

“My favorite thing is to see entire families, sometimes I’ll have entire generations out there. You’ll have the kids, the moms and the grandparents out there and all riding waves, smiling and cheering each other on. It’s good family bonding,” said Gore.

South Padre Surf Company operates out of Isla Blanca Park. Along with state parks around the country, Isla Blanca closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This forced South Padre Surf Company to halt their surf lessons.

Now that it is safe, they return to the park in full swing for surf lessons 7 days a week.

“Surfing is not that hard to do, you can usually pick it up in just one class,” said Gore. “We teach 7 days a week all year round.”

The lessons teach basic surfing and paddling techniques, surf etiquette, wave knowledge, water safety and rip current information, and more.

“There’s nothing better than being at the beach,” said Gore, smiling. “The beach is the best place to be, super fun. It’s a great place just to spend your day, get some healthy activities going and experience what it’s like to ride a wave it’s the best feeling in the world.”

You can book a surf lesson or one of the many other activities they have to offer directly on their website at South Padre Surf Company.