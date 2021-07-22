Summer Fun: Figger and new-look Vaqueros enjoy first summer session since 2019

EDINBURG (KVEO) – UTRGV Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Figger gathered his new team in a huddle ahead of summer practice.

It’s the first true summer practice at UTRGV Fieldhouse since 2019.

“We are all new,” Figger said. “So, our biggest thing right now is we are trying to build trust.”

Coach Figger succeeds Coach Lew Hill, who led the Vaqueros from 2016 until his tragic passing in February of 2020. In five seasons under Coach Hill, UTRGV saw consistent improvement, including a historic 20-win season during the 2018-2019 tenure. Coach Figger hopes to build on the great foundation left by the previous staff.

“I feel like the foundation Coach Hill left me is a great one, one his family should be proud of,” Figger said. “We expect to pick up that torch and keep moving forward.”

Redshirt Junior Guard Ricky “Doc” Nelson elected to return to UTRGV despite the coaching change.

“I feel like I have some unfinished business to take care of down here,” Nelson said. “This is my second home.”

Graduate Transfer Mike Adewunmi is looking forward to building on the success he enjoyed during his time at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“This is a great place to play,” Adewunmi said. “I feel like we just have a good core group that can push each other and once you have that your program can go to high heights.”

The 2021-2022 season will tip off in November.