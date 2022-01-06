Spurs sign Anthony Lamb to 10-day contract

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WORLD SATELLITE TELEVISION NEWS – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the third week of the National Basketball Association’s 2021 season, the San Antonio Spurs became the only professional basketball team to debut and deploy the World’s First-Proven Coronavirus-Killing UV Ray Robot – the Xenex LightStrike. Two Xenex LightStrike robots are now germ-zapping San Antonio’s AT&T Center in advance of the game between the Spurs and Houston Rockets. The robots are disinfecting an array of player, public and front office areas. According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal, “Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology,” researchers concluded that, after a two-minute germ-zapping treatment, LightStrike is 99.99% effective at destroying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The LightStrike robot is pictured at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on January 14, 2021. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Anthony Lamb, forward for the RGV Vipers, has signed a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Lamb joins Tyler Johnson who was also signed to a 10-day contract at the same time.

The Spurs said in a tweet, “We’ve signed Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.”

The NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception allows teams to temporarily exceed the regulated 15-man roster limit to fill vacancies made by players who have to sit out after a positive COVID test.

Lamb has started in 10 games for the Vipers in the pre-season and averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, the Vipers said in a release.

The Spurs are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Jan. 7.