Spurs sign Anthony Lamb to 10-day contract

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Anthony Lamb, forward for the RGV Vipers, has signed a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
Lamb joins Tyler Johnson who was also signed to a 10-day contract at the same time.
The Spurs said in a tweet, “We’ve signed Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.”
The NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception allows teams to temporarily exceed the regulated 15-man roster limit to fill vacancies made by players who have to sit out after a positive COVID test.
Lamb has started in 10 games for the Vipers in the pre-season and averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, the Vipers said in a release.
The Spurs are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Jan. 7.