Spurs sign Anthony Lamb to 10-day contract

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WORLD SATELLITE TELEVISION NEWS – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the third week of the National Basketball Association’s 2021 season, the San Antonio Spurs became the only professional basketball team to debut and deploy the World’s First-Proven Coronavirus-Killing UV Ray Robot – the Xenex LightStrike. Two Xenex LightStrike robots are now germ-zapping San Antonio’s AT&T Center in advance of the game between the Spurs and Houston Rockets. The robots are disinfecting an array of player, public and front office areas. According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal, “Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology,” researchers concluded that, after a two-minute germ-zapping treatment, LightStrike is 99.99% effective at destroying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The LightStrike robot is pictured at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on January 14, 2021. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Anthony Lamb, forward for the RGV Vipers, has signed a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Lamb joins Tyler Johnson who was also signed to a 10-day contract at the same time.

The Spurs said in a tweet, “We’ve signed Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.”

The NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception allows teams to temporarily exceed the regulated 15-man roster limit to fill vacancies made by players who have to sit out after a positive COVID test.

Lamb has started in 10 games for the Vipers in the pre-season and averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, the Vipers said in a release.

The Spurs are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Jan. 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories