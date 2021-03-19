South Texas Generals back this season for championship title

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the South Texas Generals were forced with making a difficult decision. Ultimately, cutting their season short was the right decision.

The Generals aren’t just a women’s football team. They’re best friends, they’ve been apart of each other’s weddings, they’ve become like a family.

Being away from each other and away from the field, fueled the fire that would be this season.

When the Generals got the “OK” to return to play, they hit they ground running.

“Coming back this year even though we lost the first game we’re really coming back strong,” said Samantha Salazar, a dynamic player for the Generals. “Most of us are returning veterans so we want that win, we want to let everybody know like our season was cut off last year that doesn’t mean the champions aren’t back in. We’re Here, like don’t stay quiet on us.”

In their five years, the Generals have won two championships. Last season, they withdrew from the season but the league continued to play. Thus naming a champion without the Generals.

“We were kind of, a little sour about it,” said Daniel Villalpando, Head Coach and Owner of the South Texas Generals. “So we just kind of have a little chip on our shoulder to win it again.”

The Generals lost their first game of the season, but followed that loss with six straight wins. They’ve earned first place and home team advantage for the first round of playoffs.

“We’re gonna play a familiar team in River City Warriors out of San Antonio,” said Villalpando. “Extremely, extremely talented. They really turned around their entire season, they ended up earning a really hard earned playoff berth, so we’re excited to play them. They have everything you could want in another team. it’s going to be a competitive game we’re excited for it.”

The Generals host the Warriors tomorrow at 12 p.m. at 1322 North Closner Blvd. in Edinburg. Tickets are available online, as well as at the gate.