South Padre Island Classic games postponed due to unplayable conditions

by: Amanda Atwell

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Athletics department announced that the Friday games of the South Padre Island Classic have been postponed due to unplayable court conditions.

North Texas and UT Arlington completed the first quarter before the game was called, and the remainder of the games for the day postponed. UTRGV stated more details will be available later Friday evening regarding the condition of the court at the South Padre Island Convention Centre, and the continuation of the tournament.

The UTRGV women’s basketball team was scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Friday evening, and UT Arlington Saturday at 4 p.m.

