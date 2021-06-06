Sotelo inks commitment to University of the Incarnate Word baseball program

EDINBURG (KVEO) – In front of a packed house at the Cavazos Performance Institute in Edinburg, Edinburg Vela two-sport standout A.J. Sotelo inked his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of the Incarnate Word.

But why baseball? It is a valid question.

Sotelo was among the top quarterbacks across the Rio Grande Valley, throwing for over 70 touchdowns and over nearly 6,500 yards in his career. He lead the Sabercats to two district titles and five playoff wins.

He also throws a 90 MPH fastball.

Despite sitting out much of his senior year due to injury, Sotelo enjoyed plenty of success on the baseball diamond. A sub-2.0 ERA paired with consistent play was worthy of some division-one attention.

Sotelo joins an array of valley athletes who will compete at the division-one level next fall, including fellow Sabercat football alum Ronnie Garza, who will join the University of Texas San Antonio’s football program for the 2021 fall season.