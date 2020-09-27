SJA volleyball sets the bar for competition return in the RGV

The bloodhounds hosted the first game in the valley since COVID19.

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – Temperature checks, a COVID19 symptom questionnaire, and hand sanitizer have all become apart of the process of watching your favorite RGV team play in-person.

SJA set the tone for future high school competition in the valley when they hosted the Angels from Corpus Christi in a volleyball game.

“We know that we’re allowed to be at fifty percent, but St. Jo decided to be at 25 percent,” Said Lark Starkey, St. Joseph Academy Trainer.

The bloodhounds didn’t return without an abundance of precaution. Players opted to wear masks for the entire duration of their game.

“We’ve been wearing masks since we started,” Said SJA Volleyball Head Coach Dolores Olguin. “I don’t think there’s one girl that ever comes in without a mask.”

Players, coaches and staff took to one side of the court, while fans took to the other. Bleachers were lined with tape to show where each group of two fans could sit with a safe distance between them.

The bloodhounds started their season off with a 3-2 win over the Angels, and they’re setting the tone for other RGV teams to return to competitive play.

“It’s definitely doable,” said Starkey. “And you don’t know until you see it. You need to see the people in the gym, you need to see them in the stands, and how far apart they are.”