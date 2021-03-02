SJA basketball teams win area round at home

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – After clinching a TAPPS 5A District 4 championship, the Saint Joseph Academy girls and boys basketball teams earned the right to have home-court advantage in an area playoff doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Bloodhounds faced Fort Bend at noon, and the Bloodhounds followed with a game against Houston Lutheran South at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Bloodhounds came out of halftime leading the Eagles. Ale Gonzalez bounced it to Maria Del Pozo who laid it in for two and extended their lead to double digits.

The Eagles fought to make a comeback, Macy Granville cut the deficit with a smooth three-pointer. However, SJA didn’t back down to that. Lucia Gonzalez found Natalia Montemayor under the net and she lays it up to lead again by 12 points. In the fourth quarter, Eagles Treasure Tamuno finds teammate Brooke McAnulty to add two more points for the Eagles, but it’s not enough to top SJA. The Lady Bloodhounds win 52-38, to become area champions and advance to the regional round.

In the second game, the Bloodhounds hit the court firing when they scored 8 unanswered points in the first few minutes. Luigi Cristiano got things going with a three-ball, and Lucky Edge would take his shot right after to go up 6-0. Rafa Varela added two more for SJA. Lutheran South final got their chance when Paul Lindberg sinks a three-pointer for the Pioneers to trail. The Bloodhounds respond when Edge hits two more three-pointers. The Bloodhounds jump up over the Pioneers 16-7 and go on to beat the Pioneers 80-62, to also become area champions.

Both teams advance to the regional round. Time, place, and opponent is to be determined.