Six RGV football teams compete at State 7-on-7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION (KVEO) – This week six Rio Grande Valley high school football teams traveled to College Station to compete in the State 7-on-7 Tournament.

The Mission Veterans Patriots are now 3-0 and will be advance to the DI championship bracket Saturday morning. Edinburg North (0-3), Mercedes (1-2), Harlingen South (1-2) and Harlingen (0-3) will play in the consolation bracket.

Below is a list of scores from Friday’s games that RGV teams competed in:

Division 1:

Pool B

Colleyville 37, Edinburg North 13

Woodlands 34, Hutto 20

Woodlands 48, Edinburg North 16

Colleyville 25, Hutto 20

Colleyville 19, Woodlands 13

Hutto 33, Edinburg North 27

Pool F

Shadow Creek 25, Cedar Park 12

Little Elm 27, Mercedes 21

Mercedes 20, Cedar Park 19

Little Elm 19, Shadow Creek 6

Shadow Creek 26, Mercedes 19

Little Elm 21, Cedar Park 20

Pool G

Collins 35, Johnson 6

Vets Memorial 33, Prosper 18

Collins 19, Prosper 7

Vets Memorial 19, Johnson 13

Prosper 34, Johnson 28

Vets Memorial 31, Collins 27

Pool I

DeSoto 33, Cy Bridgeland 26

Harker Heights 28, Harlingen 19

DeSoto 20, Harlingen 7

Harker Heights 32, Cy Bridgeland 6

Cy Bridgeland 35, Harlingen 27

DeSoto 20, Harker Heights 13

Pool P

Westlake 40, Cy Fair 15

Braswell 35, Harlingen South 13

Harlingen South 13, Cy Fair 8

Westlake 34, Braswell 20

Westlake 33, Harlingen South 20

Cy Fair 19, Braswell 13

DIVISION II:

Pool H

LaFeria 27, Graham 25

Wimberley 19, Silsbee 12

Wimberley 32, LaFeria 25

Graham 33, Silsbee 16