Six RGV football teams compete at State 7-on-7 Tournament

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION (KVEO) – This week six Rio Grande Valley high school football teams traveled to College Station to compete in the State 7-on-7 Tournament.

The Mission Veterans Patriots are now 3-0 and will be advance to the DI championship bracket Saturday morning. Edinburg North (0-3), Mercedes (1-2), Harlingen South (1-2) and Harlingen (0-3) will play in the consolation bracket.

Below is a list of scores from Friday’s games that RGV teams competed in:

Division 1:

Pool B

Colleyville 37, Edinburg North 13

Woodlands 34, Hutto 20

Woodlands 48, Edinburg North 16

Colleyville 25, Hutto 20

Colleyville 19, Woodlands 13

Hutto 33, Edinburg North 27

Pool F

Shadow Creek 25, Cedar Park 12

Little Elm 27, Mercedes 21

Mercedes 20, Cedar Park 19

Little Elm 19, Shadow Creek 6

Shadow Creek 26, Mercedes 19

Little Elm 21, Cedar Park 20

Pool G

Collins 35, Johnson 6

Vets Memorial 33, Prosper 18

Collins 19, Prosper 7

Vets Memorial 19, Johnson 13

Prosper 34, Johnson 28

Vets Memorial 31, Collins 27

Pool I

DeSoto 33, Cy Bridgeland 26

Harker Heights 28, Harlingen 19

DeSoto 20, Harlingen 7

Harker Heights 32, Cy Bridgeland 6

Cy Bridgeland 35, Harlingen 27

DeSoto 20, Harker Heights 13

Pool P

Westlake 40, Cy Fair 15

Braswell 35, Harlingen South 13

Harlingen South 13, Cy Fair 8

Westlake 34, Braswell 20

Westlake 33, Harlingen South 20

Cy Fair 19, Braswell 13

DIVISION II:

Pool H

LaFeria 27, Graham 25

Wimberley 19, Silsbee 12

Wimberley 32, LaFeria 25

Graham 33, Silsbee 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!