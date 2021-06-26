Six RGV football teams compete at State 7-on-7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION (KVEO) – This week six Rio Grande Valley high school football teams traveled to College Station to compete in the State 7-on-7 Tournament.
The Mission Veterans Patriots are now 3-0 and will be advance to the DI championship bracket Saturday morning. Edinburg North (0-3), Mercedes (1-2), Harlingen South (1-2) and Harlingen (0-3) will play in the consolation bracket.
Below is a list of scores from Friday’s games that RGV teams competed in:
Division 1:
Pool B
Colleyville 37, Edinburg North 13
Woodlands 34, Hutto 20
Woodlands 48, Edinburg North 16
Colleyville 25, Hutto 20
Colleyville 19, Woodlands 13
Hutto 33, Edinburg North 27
Pool F
Shadow Creek 25, Cedar Park 12
Little Elm 27, Mercedes 21
Mercedes 20, Cedar Park 19
Little Elm 19, Shadow Creek 6
Shadow Creek 26, Mercedes 19
Little Elm 21, Cedar Park 20
Pool G
Collins 35, Johnson 6
Vets Memorial 33, Prosper 18
Collins 19, Prosper 7
Vets Memorial 19, Johnson 13
Prosper 34, Johnson 28
Vets Memorial 31, Collins 27
Pool I
DeSoto 33, Cy Bridgeland 26
Harker Heights 28, Harlingen 19
DeSoto 20, Harlingen 7
Harker Heights 32, Cy Bridgeland 6
Cy Bridgeland 35, Harlingen 27
DeSoto 20, Harker Heights 13
Pool P
Westlake 40, Cy Fair 15
Braswell 35, Harlingen South 13
Harlingen South 13, Cy Fair 8
Westlake 34, Braswell 20
Westlake 33, Harlingen South 20
Cy Fair 19, Braswell 13
DIVISION II:
Pool H
LaFeria 27, Graham 25
Wimberley 19, Silsbee 12
Wimberley 32, LaFeria 25
Graham 33, Silsbee 16