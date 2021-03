MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – This afternoon Sharyland ISD board approved the hiring of two personnel for both the Sharyland High School and Sharyland Pioneer High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach positions.

Former Sharyland High Defensive Coordinator Craig Krell was named the new Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for Sharyland High.

Former Pioneer Offensive Coordinator Eddie Galindo has been named the new Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Pioneer.