Second-half effort not enough as Toros fall to SAFC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Sat., September 5, 2020) – Rio Grande Valley FC (0-9-3) fall short on the road to San Antonio FC (8-0-3) on Saturday night, 3-2. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley alumni Kyle Edwards scored his first professional goal.

RGV FC conceded the quickest goal in club history within 10 seconds – previous record when a goal was conceded quickly stood at 43 seconds at Seattle Sounders 2 in 2018. San Antonio earned the lead after Luis Solignac sent a right footed shot in between the defenders and goalkeeper to the back of the net, 1-0.

The Toros equalized in the 10th minute after Ian Hoffmann sent a through ball to Edwards. Edwards then managed to get ahead of San Antonio’s defenders and put it away past Matt Cardone, 1-1.

SAFC took the lead once again in the 17th minute following a set piece situation. The play first initiated after goalkeeper Kyle Ihn deflected the shot out, landing on a San Antonio player. Connor Maloney then sent a shot where Hunter Gorskie managed to sneak a shot to the bottom right corner, 2-1.

In the 22nd minute, Solignac sent a back-heel pass to Ignacio Bailone where he then sent a left footed shot to the back of the bottom left corner to score the third goal for SAFC, 3-1.

The Toros came out the locker room in the second half focused and with momentum. In the 59th minute, the club built the momentum that led to Luka Prpa sending a pass to Jamaican native DeShane Beckford where he then sent a strike to the top of the net, 3-2.

Beckford came off the bench and was a threat for SAFC. In the 61st minute he sent a dangerous shot to goal where Cardone saved the attempt in the bottom left corner.

Right after, SAFC scored a goal which was called offside. In the 75th minute Solignac had another opportunity to goal and sent a shot over sending it too high over the crossbar. In stoppage time during the second half, Taiberson took a left footed shot from outside the box but sent it out wide.

The Toros totaled nine shots, four on target while San Antonio totaled 19 shots and eight on target. RGV FC picked up its momentum as their passing accuracy improved from 68.9% to 82.0% averaging a 75.9%. The club’s possession also improved from the first half as they held a 40.9% to 56.0%.

Beckford led the team with three shots, two on target while Edwards totaled two shots, one on target, had two key passes and created two chances. Hoffmann also totaled two shots, one on target while sending two key passes and creating two chances, which one came off an assist.

Ihn totaled five saves on his debut tonight with the Toros, second career start. Robert Castellanos totaled five clearances and blocked two shots. Carter Manley had a key interception and totaled two interceptions and two clearances. Houston Dynamo loanee Kyle Adams also had three clearances, one interception and three blocks.

RGV FC returns to H-E-B Park in front of a home crowd on Saturday, September 12 as they host Austin Bold FC. Kickoff is set at 8 p.m. CST.