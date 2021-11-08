Schedule for first week of RGV playoff football set

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the regular season finalized, several teams are amped up for playoff football to begin.

Below is the first week of action for RGV football teams:

Thursday 11/11:

Victoria West @ McAllen Memorial 7 p.m.

La Feria @ Beeville 7 p.m.

Hidalgo v. CC Miler @ Falfurrias 7 p.m.

Lyford v. Industrial @ Odem 7 p.m.

Santa Maria @ Refugio 7 p.m.

Friday 11/12:

Los Fresnos @ Mission (Bill Pate) 7 p.m.

San Benito @ Vela (Richard Flores) 7 p.m.

PSJA North @ Harlingen South (Boggus) 7:30 p.m.

Flour Bluff @ Mcallen Rowe 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Vets @ CC Vets 7 p.m.

Mcallen @ Gregory Portland 7 p.m.

Edcouch Elsa @ Alamo Heights 7 p.m.

Mercedes @ Boerne-Champion 7 p.m.

Medina Valley @ Mission Vets (Bernie La Prade) 7:30 p.m.

Floresville @ Sharyland (Richard Thompson Stadium) 7 p.m.

Grulla v. Port Lavaca @ Alice 7 p.m.

Port Isabel v. Carrizo Springs: TBD

La Villa v. Freer @ Roma 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 11/13:

Edinburg @ Harlingen (Boggus) 2 p.m.