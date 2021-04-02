Saint Joseph Academy Tennis returns to state tournament

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — After winning a district title and earning a state-tournament bid in 2019, a young Saint Joseph Academy Bloodhound squad was eager to defend their title in 2020.

Before they were able to accomplish their goals, the 2020 season was canceled due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19.

“My Sophomore year, in 2019, we won the district title,” senior Max Lawler said. “We were ready to do it again the next year until everything got messed up with COVID.”

2021 saw a return to the court for the Bloodhounds, though the season wasn’t quite the same.

“It was not like normal,” senior Andres Moncada said. “But we did our job and we came out with titles.”

The Bloodhounds would typically play anywhere from 10 to 20 tournaments in an average season. Despite only playing in four tournaments in 2021, the Bloodhounds won when it counted, defending their district title from 2019.

“We’re all confident,” Moncada said. “We feel like we are playing our best right now and there is no doubt we can make it.”

The Bloodhounds are now eyeing the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) state tournament, which is set to be held in Waco beginning next Tuesday, April 6.