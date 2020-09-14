Saint Joseph Academy receive approval to begin athletics

The Bloodhounds are scheduled to be the first RGV team to compete in fall of 2020.

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – The Saint Joseph Academy Bloodhounds received approval from Brownsville officials and the Diocese of Brownsville to begin face-to-face instruction.

The school plans to continue with virtual instruction until later notice, but football practice will begin immediately.

Coach Tino Villarreal will host the team’s first official practice this evening at 8 p.m. on Canales Field.

With a game scheduled for Oct. 3, Coach Villarreal knew the Bloodhounds couldn’t waste any more time.

“[My players and I] knew that we could get news like this at any moment,” Coach Villarreal said. “We got a late notice, but, we are still going to take advantage of the day with a 8 p.m. practice on Canales Field.

Coach Villarreal noted several policy changes to adhere to social distancing mandates.

New policies include individual water bottles, personal transportation to and from games and no locker room access. Coach Villarreal admits the policies will be new territory for coaches and players, but the team is happy to do whatever it takes to compete this fall.

“I’ve been in contact with people who have been doing this day in and day out,” Coach Villarreal said. “I am comfortable applying their protocols in place because no teams in my district have had to shut down due to COVID.”

Other fall sports, including volleyball, cross country and cheerleading, will also be allowed to begin practices, but no plans have been solidified on the resumption of these activities.

The Bloodhounds are set to play Austin Brentwood on Oct. 3 in Austin.