Saint Joseph Academy faces uncertainty ahead of fall season

"This may be one of the few times having less numbers will help us," SJA Athletic Director Tino Villarreal

Saint Joseph Academy is in a tough position, like most UIL programs in the valley, but the Bloodhounds have a couple distinct differences.

“Obviously we have a different governing body,” Coach Tino Villarreal said. “The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. We look to our Catholic and local diocese in when we can start our face-to-face instruction and our competition.”

St. Joseph Academy is still looking to county regulations for guidance on when to return to play, just like the UIL is doing.

The Bloodhounds are set to play in Austin for their first game on October 2nd, but a decision hasn’t been made on whether or not the team will compete. Athletes and coaches agree, the team will do anything to be back on the field.

“For me, it’s really just about playing,” Senior Lineman Blake Fowles said. “I’m trying to get the eyes of some of these D-1 coaches that are looking at me right now. I mean, whatever we can do to play, I’m up for whatever.”

The situation is fluid, but Villarreal has plans to mitigate any health risks for his players and staff. Plans include limited locker room time, individual transportation to games and issuing of individual equipment.

“We are going to pee-wee football this thing,” Villarreal said. “As long as we can play football and be on the field, I know that every student-athlete and coach would sacrifice that in a heartbeat just so we can have Friday night lights.”