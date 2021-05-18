Sabercats to meet familiar foe in regional quarterfinals

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — It’s been a unique high school baseball season, as the last time teams were in playoffs was the 2019 season. With almost a two-year gap in between, the top teams in the Rio Grande Valley are pushing through playoffs with hopes of a state tournament appearance.

The Vela Sabercats are one of them. The Sabercats (21-4, 13-3) walked through the area-round last weekend with a sweep over Laredo United South, 4-3 and 6-4.

“We just leaned on one another, everybody believed in one another,” said Senior Jaime Perez, who’s committed to play for Tarleton State next year. “We got things done inning by inning and at the end of the day we came up with the W in both games.”

Now, the Sabercats return to their diamond for four days of practice ahead of the regional quarterfinals, where they won’t have to travel far to face their next opponent.

“We’ve got buddies over there but when it comes to game time it’s game time so it’s going to be fun, a fun one to watch,” said Perez.

In a coin flip on Monday, Los Fresnos opted for a one-game playoff on their home turf. A unique playoff situation for any 6A team.

“We’ve always gone three games,” said Perez. “I mean we have the pitching to go three games. We’ve never gone one game since I’ve been here, but I mean it’s going to be pretty fun. It’s a rematch from my freshman year, we played Los Fresnos in the third round. It’s gonna be pretty fun, it’s gonna be exciting.”

In 2018 the Sabercats and Falcons went head to head in the third round, where Vela forced a third game after winning game two. Game two was on the Falcons’ diamond.

“It’s gonna be tough they have home-field advantage,” said Senior pitcher Carlos Pena. “But as I said again we’re gonna go in [with the] same mentality, the same everything we’re gonna treat it as a normal game.”

The first pitch from Los Fresnos is Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the 6A regional semi-finals.