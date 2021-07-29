Rugby in the RGV: How the McAllen Maidens carry Olympic traditions in the valley

MCALLEN (KVEO) — It’s not generally a sport you find commonly at local schools and recreationally in the United States. But it’s here, and has found a home in recent years in the Rio Grande Valley.

The McAllen Maidens are the first female rugby team in the valley.

“I’ve been told it’s a game of crazy people,” said Alex Ramirez, founder and head coach for the McAllen Maidens rugby team.”It’s a mixture of soccer to a point…With basketball, with football. American football.”

Founded in 2019 the Maidens advanced all the way to their division championship, however, the pandemic put a pause on gameplay for 2020.

Now they’re back and looking for more players to join the squad.

Don’t know anything about rugby? They’re happy to teach you.

“Very fast paced,” Maggie Rodriguez, founding member and hooker for the team. “There’s a lot of contact.”

“A lot of contact, but safe contact,” assures Ramirez. He states that though rugby players tackle with virtually no pads or protective gear, they are taught to tackle in a safe manner to prevent injury.

“You have your hooker,” says Ramirez, the position Rodriguez plays. “Which is the one that hooks the ball actually, then you have two props that are going to be holding, then you have two players that are in the back of them called the locks.”

To put it simply, what you will see on the Olympics is rugby sevens. The basic rules – no forward pass, doing one results in a scrum. You score five points with a touchdown, also called a “try,” two points for conversion following a try. A field goal will net you three points.

“You have to play together,” said Ramirez. “That is a concept that is super important. this is not a game that you can win on your own.”

The McAllen Maidens took a hit in membership following the pandemic, but hope 2021 will lead them to new prosperity, and new teammates.

“I wanna keep it going as long as we can,” said Rodriguez. “I think it’s a really good team to have here, it’s something different.”

She encourages anyone that may be interested in a new group of friends and a new form of fitness to come out and give it a try.

“Having people come out and check it out, and maybe that opportunity for someone to join the team and really enjoy it,” said Rodriguez.

The Maidens start their season in the fall. More information on their team can be found on their Facebook page.