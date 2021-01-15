Rowe tops McAllen, Edinburg Lady Bobcats stay undefeated

MCALLEN (KVEO) – In a city rivalry tonight, the Nikki Rowe Warriors visited the McAllen High Bulldogs. The Warriors held a big lead at halftime 31 to 16, but when the clock started again the Bulldogs brought the pressure.

Robert Canul got things going in the third quarter with a bucket for the Warriors. Bulldogs would keep the momentum when Quin Canada sinks three to make it a ten point game late in the third.

The Warriors would answer to that. Sophomore Darren Manriquez kicked into gear with back-to-back 3-pointers to widen the lead, and ultimately pull away from the Bulldogs in a crucial district win 62-42. Manriquez recorded a game-high 31 points.

This win for Rowe (13-4, 5-1) ties them with McAllen High (11-6, 4-1) for 1st place in district 31-5A play.

Next up for Rowe is a home game against Valley View on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. McAllen High will travel to face Sharyland Pioneer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The Edinburg Lady Bobcats maintained their undefeated record following a 56-49 win over city rivals Edinburg Vela.

After a perfect 8-0 start in the first half of the district season, Edinburg Coach J.D. Salinas looked forward to beginning the second half with a big matchup against a cross-town rival.

“If you’re not excited for a city rivalry then this isn’t for you,” Coach Salinas explained. “This is what it’s all about.”

Vela coach Lottie Zarate felt her team was well-prepped for a big matchup despite returning from a mandatory quarantine on Monday.

In the end, a strong presence inside coupled with great outside shooting proved too strong for the Sabercats to overcome.

The Bobcats maintain their undefeated record ahead of their next matchup against Juarez-Lincoln. The Sabercats are slated to visit PSJA North for their next matchup.

NOTE: Games and schedules are subject to change due to COVID guidelines. Tune into Valley Central sports for the latest matchups.

Other notable scores from the day:

Girls basketball

District 32-6A: Harlingen South 57 Brownsville Hanna 43, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 44 Brownsville Porter 13, Los Fresnos 47 San Benito 21

District 32-5A: Edcouch-Elsa 41 Weslaco East 30

District 32-1A: San Perlita 90 Benavides 6

Boys basketball

District 31-6A: Edinburg North 50 PSJA North 43, Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg High 41, PSJA High 51 Mission High 45

District 32-6A: Harlingen South 64 Brownsville Hanna 50, Harlingen High 66 Brownsville Rivera 56, Los Fresnos 85 San Benito 28

District 30-5A: Roma 69 Laredo Cigarroa 35, Laredo 55 La Joya Palmview 49

District 31-5A: Sharyland Pioneer 50 Valley View 41, McAllen Memorial 53 PSJA Memorial 38

District 32-5A: Weslaco East 54, Edcouch-Elsa 36

District 31-4A: Zapata 50 Robstown 40

District 32-4A: Rio Hondo 57 Raymondville 44, Hidalgo 58 La Feria 49

District 32-3A: Santa Rosa 77 Brownsville Frontier 38

District 32-1A: San Perlita 100 Benavides 26