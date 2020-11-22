Rowe, Memorial battle for city title

MCALLEN (KVEO) – The Nikki Rowe Warriors and McAllen Memorial Mustangs met at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night to battle it out for the city title, and for a spot in the district championship.

The Warriors haven’t beat the Mustangs in a decade, but that doesn’t mean it would be an easy feat. The Warriors have nearly turned their season around by winning the last three games straight, after starting out 0-2 in the season.

The Mustangs held on in an overtime win last weekend for a messy win against La Joya Palmview.

The two teams face off Friday night at 7:30pm.

UPDATE: McAllen Memorial beats Nikki Rowe for the city title, 34-31. Both teams return to action on Wednesday. Memorial (4-1, 3-0) will travel to Donna High (1-3, 1-2) , and Rowe (3-3, 2-1) will host La Joya Palmview (0-3, 0-3).