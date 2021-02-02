Rowe boys, PSJA North girls lock in district wins ahead of playoffs

MCALLEN (KVEO) – The Nikki Rowe Warriors visited city rival McAllen Memorial Mustangs tonight in a heated district match up.

With six minutes left in the first half, sophomore stand out Darren Manriquez drives in and lays it in to put Rowe up by five points.

The Mustangs don’t give up there. Jalen Muhammad goes outside to Armando Alvarado who snags two for the Mustangs to trail by three points.

The Warriors fire back when Louie Yebra sinks a three from the corner, extending their lead 15-9.

Then, Manriquez drives in and lays it up for two more, and one.

Manriquez scores 32 points for the Warriors tonight, and leads the team to a big win over Memorial tonight 63-45.

PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO (KVEO) – In a big girls basketball district match up tonight, the PSJA North Raiders took on the PSJA High Lady Bears.

With five minutes to play in the first half, one of the county’s top leading scorers Carolina Sanchez pops it up to Trinity Bane who finished off for the Raiders, they go up 16-11.

Lady Bears get back down court and it’s Lesley Tinoco with the lay up.

PSJA’s Heaven Estrada finds herself open behind the arch, sinking a 3-pointer to tie the game up.

Raiders take back over, and Emma Lucio gets two, to hold a narrow 3 point lead.

In the final seconds of the first half, Tinoco on the steal and she runs down to grab two more at the Buzzer for the Lady Bears.

When teams return after halftime, the Raiders rally to win 50-46. PSJA North sweeps PSJA High in the tri-city classic this season.

Playoffs begin next week for boys and girls high school basketball.