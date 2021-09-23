Roma Gladiators rebounding, set for Mercedes match up

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Gladiators had a hard time making the most of the 2020 season. The pandemic hit hard and they went 0-3 on the season.

Determined to rebound this season, they acknowledged their second year in a tough district 16-5A DII. The matchups on paper haven’t deterred them, but they did face setbacks before the official regular season even kicked off.

The Gladiators lost returning starting running back Sebastian Garza and four-year letterman receiver and defensive back Alex Perez due to season-ending injuries.

They’ve regrouped and pressed on, earning a 1-1 record in district play thus far.

The Gladiators had a dominating win over the PSJA South West Javalinas in Week 3. However, in Week 4, they found themselves making unforgivable mistakes against the Mission Veteran Patriots.

Week 5 brings in the Mercedes Tigers, who have only built on a young, previously successful group so far this season.

The two will kick off at Mercedes this Friday at 7:30 p.m.