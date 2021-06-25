Rio Grande City selects Lopez as next head baseball coach

RIO GRANDE CITY (KVEO) – Rio Grande City High School announced former assistant softball coach Hiram Lopez will be the next head baseball coach of the Rattlers.

Lopez succeeds coach Rock Cortinas, who led the state-ranked Rattlers to a perfect 10-0 district season in 2021.

Before his time on the Lady Rattlers softball team, Lopez competed for RGC from 1998-2001 before taking his talent to the next level — competing at the University of Texas at Brownsville before transferring to the University of Houston – Tillotson.

Lopez served on the Rattlers baseball team staff from 2007-2012, winning back-to-back district championships with the team in 2011 and 2012. The 2011 team earned a regional quarterfinals appearance as well.

Last year, the Lady Rattlers softball team earned the district 30-5A championship.

Lopez will head the Rattlers baseball team for his first official season in spring of 2022.