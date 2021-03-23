RGV’s ‘Drummer Boy’ prepares for return to ring after 15 months

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley is home to a lengthy list of talented boxing athletes. When the pandemic hit, boxing was forced to shut down across the country, and around the world.

Eric Molina, known as “Drummer Boy” has been boxing for thirteen years. When he couldn’t get his coffee and hit the gym after a day of work, he felt anxious and began imagining and planning for that next opportunity he would get in the ring.

“I had a vision, of my next fight,” said Molina. “And I have a vision of how I’m gonna win that fight and it’s been in my mind since last year, I’m just quietly just executing and trying to stay as focused as I can.”

It wouldn’t be until 15 months later that the opportunity would come. It didn’t arrive without its own challenges, either.

“It’s been difficult. I even got the COVID virus the day after I signed to fight this match,” said Molina. “It’s definitely been a very hard time, difficult training camps but I just keep saying and holding onto ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’.”

Molina and his minimal team are currently traveling through London, to get to Spain. Similar to other professional sporting events in the pandemic, there are numerous protocols in place to safely execute boxing matches abroad.

Molina and his team are experiencing multiple quarantines and testing a day, quarantining upon arrival, and a bubble format for the event.

“Everybody from the Rio Grande Valley is coming with me I’ve always said that in all my fights. The hardships that we’ve all had to endure here in the Rio Grande Valley is my biggest motivation and my heart to fight for victory.”

The Drummer Boy will enter the ring on Saturday, March 27 in Gibraltar, Spain. You can stream the fight on DAZN in the United States.