RGV Vipers win third straight, improve record to .500

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers earned their third-straight win following a 97-88 defeat of the Salt Lake City Stars Sunday evening.

The win marked the team’s first three-game win streak of the year. The Vipers boast a .500 record for the first time since February 15.

Kevin Porter Jr. led all scorers with 26 points, including eight rebounds and three assists. Armoni Brooks served as a great second option, finishing with 15 points to help propel the Vipers to a win.

Despite a back-and-forth match that featured six lead changes in the first half alone, the Vipers led after one quarter, 23-21, thanks, in part, to 16 points from Porter Jr. The Stars rallied, taking a slim 44-42 lead into halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the Viper’s quarter.

Rio Grande Valley outscored its opponent 27-15 to take a lead into the final quarter of play.

The Stars managed to put together a 15-2 run late in the fourth to cut the lead to just four. Brooks solidified the match with seven points in the final two minutes of play.

The Vipers will look to boast a winning record for the first time this season when the team plays the Iowa Wolves Tuesday, March 2, at 2:30 p.m. in Orlando, FL.