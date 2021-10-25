RGV Vipers finalize training camp roster

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have finalized the team’s 2021-22 training camp roster.
The Vipers’ training camp roster includes returning guards Trhae Mitchell and Trevelin Queen.
During the 2021 NBA G League Draft, the Vipers selected guard Jimond Ivey with the 77th overall pick. Following the conclusion of the draft, the Vipers acquired forward Alan Griffin from Santa Cruz Warriors. In addition, in part of a three-team trade, RGV also acquired guard Lindsey Drew from Maine Celtics.
The RGV Vipers training camp roster can be found below.
|Name
|Pos
|HT
|WT
|School
|Status
|Tyler Bey
|Forward
|6’7
|215
|Colorado
|Affiliate
|Lindsey Drew
|Guard
|6’4
|180
|Nevada
|Draft
|Jibreel Faulkner
|Forward
|6’8
|200
|Canisius
|Tryout
|Marcus Foster
|Guard
|6’3
|205
|Creighton
|Affiliate
|Alan Griffin
|Guard
|6’5
|190
|Syracuse
|Draft
|Jimond Ivey
|Guard
|6’5
|200
|Akron
|Draft
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|Center
|6’9
|250
|Florida State
|Affiliate
|Trhae Mitchell
|Guard
|6’6
|195
|South Alabama
|Returner
|Trevelin Queen
|Guard
|6’6
|190
|New Mexico State
|Returner
|Marvin Smith
|Guard
|6’6
|190
|North Carolina
|Tryout
|Christian Vital
|Guard
|6’2
|187
|Connecticut
|Affiliate
|Phillip Wheeler
|Forward
|6’8
|185
|Tryout
|Kahlil Whitney
|Forward
|6’6
|210
|Kentucky
|Trade
Training camp begins Monday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the DHR Sports & Wellness Center.
Vipers season memberships and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are available for purchase at 956-56-ARENA. Opening night for the Vipers tips off on Friday, November 5 as they host the Austin Spurs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena.
The complete season schedule can be found at www.rgvipers.com.