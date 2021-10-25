RGV Vipers finalize training camp roster

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have finalized the team’s 2021-22 training camp roster.

The Vipers’ training camp roster includes returning guards Trhae Mitchell and Trevelin Queen.

During the 2021 NBA G League Draft, the Vipers selected guard Jimond Ivey with the 77th overall pick. Following the conclusion of the draft, the Vipers acquired forward Alan Griffin from Santa Cruz Warriors. In addition, in part of a three-team trade, RGV also acquired guard Lindsey Drew from Maine Celtics.

The RGV Vipers training camp roster can be found below.

Name Pos HT WT School Status Tyler Bey Forward 6’7 215 Colorado Affiliate Lindsey Drew Guard 6’4 180 Nevada Draft Jibreel Faulkner Forward 6’8 200 Canisius Tryout Marcus Foster Guard 6’3 205 Creighton Affiliate Alan Griffin Guard 6’5 190 Syracuse Draft Jimond Ivey Guard 6’5 200 Akron Draft Mfiondu Kabengele Center 6’9 250 Florida State Affiliate Trhae Mitchell Guard 6’6 195 South Alabama Returner Trevelin Queen Guard 6’6 190 New Mexico State Returner Marvin Smith Guard 6’6 190 North Carolina Tryout Christian Vital Guard 6’2 187 Connecticut Affiliate Phillip Wheeler Forward 6’8 185 Tryout Kahlil Whitney Forward 6’6 210 Kentucky Trade

Training camp begins Monday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the DHR Sports & Wellness Center.

Vipers season memberships and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are available for purchase at 956-56-ARENA. Opening night for the Vipers tips off on Friday, November 5 as they host the Austin Spurs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena.

The complete season schedule can be found at www.rgvipers.com.