RGV Vipers finalize training camp roster

by: Amanda Atwell

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have finalized the team’s 2021-22 training camp roster.

The Vipers’ training camp roster includes returning guards Trhae Mitchell and Trevelin Queen.  

During the 2021 NBA G League Draft, the Vipers selected guard Jimond Ivey with the 77th overall pick. Following the conclusion of the draft, the Vipers acquired forward Alan Griffin from Santa Cruz Warriors. In addition, in part of a three-team trade, RGV also acquired guard Lindsey Drew from Maine Celtics. 

The RGV Vipers training camp roster can be found below. 

NamePosHTWTSchoolStatus
Tyler BeyForward6’7215ColoradoAffiliate
Lindsey DrewGuard6’4180NevadaDraft
Jibreel FaulknerForward6’8200CanisiusTryout
Marcus FosterGuard6’3205 CreightonAffiliate
Alan GriffinGuard6’5190SyracuseDraft
Jimond IveyGuard6’5200AkronDraft
Mfiondu KabengeleCenter6’9250Florida State Affiliate
Trhae MitchellGuard6’6195South AlabamaReturner
Trevelin QueenGuard6’6190New Mexico StateReturner
Marvin SmithGuard6’6190North CarolinaTryout
Christian VitalGuard6’2187ConnecticutAffiliate
Phillip WheelerForward6’8185 Tryout
Kahlil WhitneyForward6’6210KentuckyTrade

Training camp begins Monday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the DHR Sports & Wellness Center.

Vipers season memberships and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are available for purchase at 956-56-ARENA. Opening night for the Vipers tips off on Friday, November 5 as they host the Austin Spurs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. 

The complete season schedule can be found at www.rgvipers.com.

