RGV Vipers finalize 2021 roster

EDINBURG, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have announced the finalization of their 2021 roster.

The RGV Vipers, NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, said the roster includes returning players William McDowell-White, Shawn Occeus and Ray Spalding.

The team’s roster now stands at 12, including *two-way players Mason Jones and Brodric Thomas who are eligible to join the squad at the single-site in Orlando, Florida.

The team’s news release said the returning player rights to Josh Huestis were acquired via trade with the Austin Spurs in the 2019-20 season and returns to the U.S. after a stint with Bayern Munich (German Basketball League) during the 2019-20 campaign.

Josh Reaves, Kenny Wooten, and Trevelin Queen join the Vipers as affiliated players. Trhae Mitchell joins RGV as a local tryout player after finishing his collegiate career at South Alabama.

In addition, nine players of RGV’s roster have previously signed an NBA contract, while seven have previously competed in the G League, said the team.

The complete 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information click here.