RGV Vipers defeat Erie BayHawks

ORLANDO, Fla. (KVEO) – In a morning game on Thursday, the RGV Vipers took the court against the first place Erie BayHawks.

The Vipers had big scoring plays from Anthony Lamb recording a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds, Trevelin Queen contributed 29 pts and 3 rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. had a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Despite the Vipers 124-113 win over Erie, the BayHawks remain in first place. The Vipers move to 4-6. They will play Canton tomorrow at 6 p.m.