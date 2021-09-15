RGV Vipers announce 2021-2022 season schedule

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday the Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced their 2021-22 season schedule.

The Vipers will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a schedule that tips off on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Bert Ogden Arena against the Austin Spurs at 7:30 p.m.

“We are excited and look forward to welcoming the Rio Grande Valley fans back to Bert Ogden Arena in November,” said Rene Borrego, Vipers CEO. “We can’t wait to bring back high-quality entertainment with high caliber talent for our fans to enjoy.”

On Saturday, Nov. 20, and Monday, Nov. 22, RGV will be hosting the Capitanes de la Ciudad de Mexico in their inaugural season at home. The Vipers will also welcome for the first time the Birmingham Squadron, NBA New Orleans Pelicans affiliate, on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

RGV will head into 2022 on New Year’s Day in a six-game road trip, starting out against the Iowa Wolves. February will be the longest the team will be on the road with eight games in seven different cities – Salt Lake City, Santa Cruz, Stockton, Austin, Birmingham, Sioux Falls and Dallas.

The Vipers will end their campaign on Saturday, April 2 as they host Agua Caliente Clippers. In addition, RGV will host their annual All-Star game where the best of the best local high school talent compete in a West vs East match.

Vipers season memberships for the 2021-22 season are now available for purchase at 956-56-ARENA. For more information and a complete season schedule click here.