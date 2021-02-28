RGV UIL basketball regional-playoff scores

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out the latest scores from regional-playoff action across the state. An array of boys programs took part in regional quarterfinal action, while the Harlingen Lady Cardinals competed in the regional semi-final against Converse Judson.
SCORES
GIRLS
Harlingen 38, Judson 61 | F
BOYS
5A
McAllen Rowe 40, Victoria 70
McAllen High 54, CC Flour Bluff 47
4A
Port Isabel 95, Crystal City 70
3A
Santa Rosa 65, San Diego 58 | F
2A
Santa Maria 31, Port Aransas 41 | F
1A
San Perlita 61, Nordheim 57 | F