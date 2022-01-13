RGV Sports Hall of Famer passes away

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ronnie Zamora, former two-time President of the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame, long-time sports journalist, and Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame inductee, has passed away.

“We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Ronnie last night. May the special memories that we had with him, help us through this difficult time. Ronnie touched so many lives in the very best way. I’m grateful I got the chance to know him as both a colleague and a friend,” Manuel Hinojosa, Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame Board President, said in a press release.

In his time with the Hall of Fame, Zamora helped with the Hall of Fame’s voting process, organized annual banquets, assisted in biographical research, and created the website for the Hall of Fame as a source of RGV sports history.

Zamora had recently retired from Los Fresnos CISD in December 2021, where he worked since 2012 as Public Relations Coordinator, putting a bow on his 50-year long career in journalism that began in 1971 at the Brownsville Herald.

In 1972, he became the Sports Editor at the Herald, just one week after his 18th birthday.

Zamora made his mark wherever he went, becoming the Sports Editor of the Daily Texan in 1977, the Sports Editor for the Valley Morning Star and Brownsville Herald, and sports writer at the San Antonio Light before making his way to the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College (UTB-TSC).

Zamora called UTB-TSC home for 22 years, where he worked in several positions including Sports Information Director.

He would also lend his voice as the public address announcer and Internet radio personality for Scorpion Athletics, the UTB-TSC athletic programs, from 2000 to 2006. He was also the play-by-play announcer for the University of Texas-Pan American (UTPA) Basketball program games on the Valley Fox television affiliate from 2000-2002

Zamora was inducted into the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, for his many contributions to sports and sports journalism in the RGV, the RGV Sports Hall of Fame said.

Zamora is survived by his wife Yolanda and his three children, Juli, Ronnie Jr., Laura.