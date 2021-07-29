RGV Special Olympics returns with field day in Edinburg

EDINBURG (KVEO) — The Rio Grande Valley chapter of Special Olympics Texas welcomed members back to the first indoor event since the pandemic with a field day.

Unlike typical Special Olympics competition, the field day focused on acclimating members back into social settings with fun and games. Members of all ages enjoyed everything from dancing and basketball to corn hole and soccer.

Event coordinator and Special Olympics RGV representative Ystzel Trinidad-Ruiz enjoyed the change of pace from the usual competition.

‘We are all usually about competitions,’ Trinidad-Ruiz said. ‘But now it’s all about moving forward coming out of the pandemic.’

Special Olympics RGV made the event possible through a first-time partnership with the RGV Vipers. Vipers Community Manager April Aguilar hopes the coordination certainly won’t be the last.

‘For the vipers to be able to host it at the Bert Ogden Arena. It’s super special to us,’ Aguilar said.

Both parties expect to coordinate on the next set of Special Olympics competitions in the fall. Both Aguilar and Trinidad-Ruiz hope to host athletes and events at H-E-B Park and Bert Ogden Arena as early as October.