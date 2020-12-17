RGV schools prepare for area round of UIL State football playoffs

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – High school football season is coming to an end for teams across the Rio Grande Valley, but seven schools still have a shot at a state title. An unprecedented year for high school football, the 5A and 6A UIL State Playoffs continue will into the new year, with teams vying for an area round title the weekend prior to the Christmas holiday. Valley teams with a shot to continue onward play Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19.
GAME SCHEDULE: AREA ROUND
Friday, Dec. 18, 2020:
- Sharyland Pioneer v. Marble Falls – Heroes Stadium, San Antonio 7:30 p.m.
- PSJA North v. San Antonio Taft – Cabaniss Athletic Complex, Corpus Christi 7:30 p.m.
- Mission v. Laredo United South – Johnson Student Activity Center Stadium, Laredo 7:00 p.m.
- Mercedes v. Leander Rouse – Memorial Stadium, Victoria 7:30 p.m.
- Weslaco East v. San Antonio Southwest – Dub Ferris Field, San Antonio 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020:
- Harlingen v. San Antonio Stevens – Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi 3:00 p.m.
- Edinburg Vela v. San Antonio Brennan – Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi 7:00 p.m.