RGV native to compete for Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Former Sharyland athlete and University of Oklahoma men’s golfer Abraham Ancer has qualified to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of Team Mexico.

He currently sits 23rd in the World Golf Rankings, qualifying for a spot on Team Mexico in Tokyo. With the selection, he becomes the first OU men’s or women’s golfer to compete in the Olympic Games, said the university in a release.

In a release, the Mexican Government stated Ancer will be competing alongside Carlos Ortiz, Gabriela López, and María Fassi.

Ancer finished in 10th place in the Olympic Trials.

La Federacion Mexicana de Golf said Mexico is the only country in Latin America with the most representatives in the sport at the moment.

Ancer comes from the Club Campestre de Reynosa in Tamaulipas, Mexico.