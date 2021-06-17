RGV native Shaine Casas to compete tonight, continues pursuit of Olympic spot

by: Daniel Esteve

OMAHA (KVEO) – Former McAllen Bulldog and current Texas A&M Aggie Swimmer Shaine Casas continues his pursuit of an Olympic spot after failing to qualify in the 100-meter backstroke Tuesday night.

Casas has two opportunities to make the U.S. Olympic swim team, competing in the semi-finals of the 200-meter backstroke on Thursday, June 17, and the 100-meter fly races on Friday, June 18.

The three-time NCAA champion earned his spot in the 200-meter backstroke with a preliminary time of 1:59.52, which was good for a ninth-place finish in the current standings.

Casas will need to improve his time by 0.5 seconds to solidify a spot in the final qualifying race. Ryan Murphy is the clear favorite to win the 200-meter backstroke, but the second spot remains wide open.

The NCAA National Swimmer of the Year was favorited to earn the second spot in the 100-meter backstroke. Casas finished with a time of 52.76, just short of the eventual second-place finisher Hunter Armstrong.

The semifinals will be aired on NBC Sports. The finals will air on Local 23 on Friday, June 18.

