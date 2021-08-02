RGV high school football teams kick off 2021 season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – High school football teams all around Texas started up the 2021 season this morning, eager to return to a “normal” season after the COVID-19 pandemic.

RGV teams started later in the season last fall than every other school around the state of Texas, with most teams getting 2-5 games in before playoffs began.

One team that didn’t get the chance to ever see the field in 2020, was the Valley View Tigers.

“It was very disappointing,” said now senior wide receiver Jose Garcia. “And last year’s seniors, we were very disappointed. We were fighting for a season but with COVID we couldn’t have it.”

Now the Tigers face a different challenge. They return to normalcy with a group of seniors who haven’t played football since their sophomore year. The Tigers have one returning starter, and three returning lettermen.

“These seniors, the last time they played football they were sophomores so they were on JV,” said Tigers Head Coach Eli Esquivel. “So, we’re gonna help these young men to be leaders because they haven’t been Varsity yet but they’re working hard and that’s all we ask.”

The Valley View Tigers will go down the road to Hidalgo to kick off their return against the Pirates.

HIDALGO (KVEO) – The Hidalgo Pirates are coming off of a season that they made the most of last year, given that they only have two weeks total to prepare before games began.

The Pirates started hot with double shut outs scoring more than 30 points against Grulla and Kingsville King. They finished as Division 4A D1 District Champions, before losing to Alice in the first round of playoffs by a heartbreaker lone touchdown 21-14.

The Pirates are feeling optimistic. Senior defensive end Dustin Earhart says if they can accomplish that much with all of the odds against them, and without a summer-long of weight room and workouts, the sky is the limit for the 2021 season.

“Everybody’s shocked about this past season,” said Earhart. “You know, how we did I think we had two shutouts at the beginning of it so that’s just gonna be in their heads you know what I mean? But we’re gonna come out hard against Valley View.”

PHARR (KVEO) – The PSJA High Bears fell short of a trip to playoffs last season by losing to the Edinburg High Bobcats by just one touchdown. That left the Bears with a 1-4 record in the shortened season. This year, the Bears return their skill players which will be key for chemistry but they are settling in new talent on their defensive line.

“As a defense, we’re brand new so really looking to get that chemistry between the guys you know defensive line and linebackers and quarterbacks,” said senior cornerback Nevin Herrera. “But yeah, it’s all-new, it’s an all-new group so it should be looking like a fresh group but looking good.”

Bears Head Coach Lupe Rodriguez is optimistic about his returners and being back to “normalcy” this year.

“It feels great to be back right now,” said Rodriguez. “Everything’s pretty much back to normal, just trying to get the kids back out and getting them in the mentality like ‘hey we’re back to school we’re trying to get the season started.’ So it’s exciting for us the coaches and the players that were here last year with us.”

The Bears will open the 2021 season against the Pioneer Diamondbacks.